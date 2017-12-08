Damien Woody and Herm Edwards discuss whether or not the Bills can get a win if their quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out. (0:55)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that it is possible Taylor, who has a bruised patellar tendon in his left knee, is active but does not start Sunday because of the injury.

Taylor will be limited in practice Friday but will participate in team drills after taking part in only individual drills during Thursday's practice. He did not practice Wednesday.

"We'll see how practice flows," McDermott said Friday.

Rookie Nathan Peterman would start in Taylor's place. It would be the second career start for Peterman, who threw five interceptions in his starting debut Nov. 19 before being benched at halftime of a 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor injured his knee on the first play of last Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots but remained in the game until early in the fourth quarter, when he was carted to the locker room while the Patriots' offense was on the field.