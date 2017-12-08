        <
          Jaguars to sell Marroney Bologna sandwiches at games

          Woody: 'Bologna sandwich represents the O-line' (1:08)

          Damien Woody gives high praise to Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone for eating a fried bologna sandwich after every game. (1:08)

          11:20 AM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars fans don't have to wait until after games to eat a bologna and cheese sandwich like coach Doug Marrone.

          The team is now selling Marrone's favorite meal throughout EverBank Field on game days, beginning with Sunday's game against Seattle. It's called the Marroney Bologna and it costs $6.

          Delaware North Sportservice has put its own twist on it, though. Marrone prefers thin-sliced bologna and American cheese with spicy mustard on white bread. The Marroney Bologna sandwich features thick-cut bologna and American cheese grilled on paisano artisan bread.

          A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jaguars Foundation.

          Marrone's professed love for a bologna and cheese sandwich, first featured in an ESPN story, prompted the Beef Checkoff and National Hot Dog and Sausage Council to send 350 pounds of Boar's Head beef bologna to EverBank Field on Wednesday. Marrone kept six of the 3.5-pound logs and donated the rest to Feeding Northeast Florida, which supplies local food banks.

