Cardinals' Adrian Peterson ruled out for Sunday

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson will miss his second straight game due to a neck injury, head coach Bruce Arians said Friday.

Peterson's injury does not require surgery but could require multiple weeks of rest to heal a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson

Arizona hosts the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

Peterson did not practice Thursday after missing Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

He has rushed for 448 yards on 129 carries for the Cardinals since joining Arizona in a midseason trade from the New Orleans Saints.