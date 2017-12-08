Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson is likely to miss his second straight game due to a neck injury, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The source said Peterson's injury does not require surgery but could require multiple weeks of rest to heal.

Arizona hosts the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

Peterson did not practice Thursday after missing Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

He has rushed for 448 yards on 129 carries for the Cardinals since joining Arizona in a midseason trade from the New Orleans Saints.