EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings announced his retirement on Friday.

Jennings played eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants. He is retiring as a Giant.

"I feel that is where I made my staple as an NFL player, both on and off the football field," said Jennings, who was the Season 24 champion of "Dancing with the Stars" earlier this year.

Rashad Jennings chose to retire with the New York Giants, where he spent the last three seasons of his career. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Jennings, 32, rushed for 3,772 yards and 23 touchdowns in 93 career games.

He wanted to continue playing but, despite hearing from some teams, he never received the opportunity. Jennings went unsigned this summer and season.

The Liberty product, who has often talked about being a chubby kid until ultimately deciding as a teenager to improve his physique, is content with his career. He was known as a hard worker with an Adonis body throughout his professional career.

"I'm full. I'm complete. I'm humble. I have no regrets," he said. "If I can rewind the tape, I would do it the exact same way."

Jennings was originally a seventh-round pick in 2009 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His decision to sign with the Giants in 2014 is one he considers the best of his career. It provided him a full-time opportunity to start at running back for the first time in his career and reach the postseason for the first time last year. The Giants' 38-13 playoff loss in Green Bay back in January will ultimately be his final career game.

Jennings had five rushes for 29 yards and a reception in that contest.

Playing in New York not only allowed him to reach the postseason before the end of his career. It also opened doors off the field.

Jennings, a self-described autodidact with continuously evolving hobbies, has big plans in his post-playing career. He wants to try his hand as an actor, author, poet and commentator, among other things.

He also plans to continue work with his Rashad Jennings Foundation and the NFL Players Association to give players ways to give back to their hometowns without being there.

While Jennings may be done with professional football, he's not done with the dancing.

"Potentially this dance that I fell in love with is something that I will continue regardless of where I'm at. I actually led a dance class a couple days ago. So we can always do this," he said while shaking his hips.