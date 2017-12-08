Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury, a source told ESPN.

Cooper cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week, but he has missed practice with the left ankle injury, which he suffered on the same play against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 26.

He did not play in Sunday's win over the Giants due to both injuries.

Cooper had his best performance of the season in the first Raiders-Chiefs matchup, posting 11 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns.