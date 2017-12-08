GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers tight end Lance Kendricks was charged with possession of THC stemming from a traffic stop on Sept. 2, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court records.

Charges were filed Tuesday, according to the records.

Kendricks said last month that he was given a warning for speeding but was never cited for anything else and was not arrested, even though dashcam video showed police suspected there was marijuana in his vehicle.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obtained the dashcam video. TMZ Sports reported last month that Kendricks was cited for possession of marijuana. At that time, however, charges had not yet been filed.

"It was a really friendly officer," Kendricks said last month. "She was nice enough to tell me I was going 81 in a 70, and she let me go home. That's what the video showed.

"I didn't get arrested; I didn't get a citation. That's why I'm saying it was false because the media saying I was cited, but I was never given a citation. So I was never cited."

Kendricks, 29, signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Packers in March and could be subject to NFL discipline. He has 11 catches for 151 yards with one touchdown this season.

He's the second Packers players cited for marijuana possession. Rookie running back Aaron Jones is facing charges stemming from an arrest in October.