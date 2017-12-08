Damien Woody explains that the Lions one-sided offense will hold them back against the Buccaneers. (0:48)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a bruised right hand.

Stafford practiced on a limited basis all week with tape on his right ring and pinkie fingers. Each day in front of the media, Stafford's throwing amount and velocity improved -- from none Wednesday to light throwing Thursday and then more complete throws Friday.

On Friday, Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Stafford was "progressing" and that the quarterback threw the ball "decently" Thursday. He did not give any indication there would be a determination point of how much they needed to see from Stafford -- or by when -- in order to play him against the Buccaneers, but Stafford said Wednesday that feeling had come back to his hand. On Sunday, he said his hand had briefly gone numb with nerve pain.

"It'll be important to take a look at it and see how it's feeling," Stafford said Wednesday. "And hopefully get it progressing throughout the week."

The Lions gave backup Jake Rudock more reps during the week just in case Stafford would be unable to play.

Stafford has started 108 games for Detroit, including every game since the start of the 2011 season -- the third-longest starting streak among quarterbacks in the NFL.

While Stafford is questionable to play, he'll be without his right tackle. Rick Wagner was ruled out with an ankle injury suffered when Stafford landed on him during a play against the Ravens. Besides Stafford, the Lions have seven starters or key contributors listed as questionable, including punter Sam Martin, running back Ameer Abdullah, center Travis Swanson, right guard T.J. Lang, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and returner Jamal Agnew.