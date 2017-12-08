METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Parry has been suspended four games by the NFL, with the punishment apparently stemming from a February arrest when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Parry, 25, appeared in only one game this year as a backup with the Saints before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and he was not expected to return this season. He can serve his entire suspension while on IR since it officially began before Thursday night's Week 14 game.

Parry was originally arrested on charges of auto theft, robbery, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and criminal damage in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 25, when he was accused of hitting in the head the driver of a golf cart that was transporting him and two other men from a Scottsdale bar, and then speeding off in the cart.

He avoided any felony charges when he plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and one count of attempted unlawful means of transportation and accepted two years of probation in April.

Parry started 32 games for the Colts in 2015-16 after being drafted in the fifth round out of Stanford. He was released by the Colts when the team cut down to 53 players in September after they added veterans at his position in free agency. He originally joined the Saints' practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in Week 3.