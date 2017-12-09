Dr. Jennifer Ashton joins SC6 to break down the type of surgery Steelers LB Ryan Shazier had and why it was necessary. (1:38)

PITTSBURGH -- At least one Steelers player will have Ryan Shazier on his heart and his feet on gameday.

Antonio Brown used Snapchat to showcase his customized Shazier cleats, which he can wear during warmups before Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown will wear these custom cleats featuring injured teammate Ryan Shazier during warmups for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Antonio Brown / Snapchat

The slick yellow cleats feature Shazier's face, the No. 50 and a picture of a lion, which Shazier has been known to use on social media as a motivational pregame symbol.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday after a severe injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Shazier spent Monday and Tuesday night under the care of University of Cincinnati medical center.

The Steelers have not updated his status since the surgery announcement Thursday, but his season is over and the team is concerned solely about his short- and long-term health.

Players have been thinking about other ways to tribute Shazier, one of the team's best playmakers and a likable locker-room figure.

Several players have said they plan to "Win for 50" or have shared the social media hashtags #prayfor50 and #shalieve, which the Shazier family has used during the week.