FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady opened his Saturday news conference by apologizing for lashing out at offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the sideline last Sunday, saying it had been bothering him all week.

"I want to apologize to Josh for last week in Buffalo. I know our coaches work really hard and they are responsible for putting us in a great position to succeed. I just want to get that off my chest," Brady said, in opening remarks before he answered any questions.

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels talk on the sidelines during Super Bowl LI in February. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

When Brady was asked if those type of outbursts were part of the emotion of football, he replied, "Yeah, but a lot of people see it and they think the nature of our relationship might be something like that, but it's really the exact opposite of that. I've been feeling bad all week and haven't had a chance to say it. He knows how much I love him."

The exchange between the two had occurred after the Patriots' first drive in their 23-3 win over the Bills. Brady had fired an incomplete pass on third-and-11, and as he came to the sideline, McDaniels said something to him that led to a pointed reaction.

The situation simmered quickly, and soon enough, the two were sitting side by side going over pictures from the game.

Earlier this week, McDaniels had said, "It's a very competitive game and emotional game and things like that can happen. Being in the game a long time, and understanding that Tommy's a very emotional person and emotional player, it's part of what makes him great. You understand that those things happen and it's never personal. You move on quickly from it and we did and we have. I love Tom and all those things he stands for and all the things he does for our team. That's just a situation where you understand it and move on quickly from it and you focus on your job."

Brady didn't hold his weekly news conference until Saturday this week, as the team has a Monday night game on the road against the Miami Dolphins. Brady has been moving his news conferences to the end of the week recently so he can receive extra treatment for an Achilles injury.

Asked about those maintenance days, Brady said, "I can certainly go out there, but you have a couple of nicks, and we take it week to week. You love to be out there physically every week feeling as best you can, and sometimes you have to pay a little bit more attention to some things so you can be at the best you can be on game day. ... Just trying to be smart. We have four games left, they're all important, and you have to be at your best for those days."