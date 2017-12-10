Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Stafford has been listed as questionable due to a bruised right hand.

Stafford, who is second in the NFL with 3,302 passing yards, was surprised X-rays did not show a break, the source said, as his hand is swollen and Stafford has said he is uncomfortable.

But after practicing on a limited basis all week with tape on his hand, he is expected to play, and the warm weather in Tampa is expected to help with his injury.

Stafford has started 108 games for Detroit, including every game since the start of the 2011 season -- the third-longest starting streak among quarterbacks in the NFL. The Lions had given extra reps to backup Jake Rudock in case Stafford would be unavailable.

The Lions (6-6) will try to snap their two-game losing streak as they seek to remain in contention for the postseason with four games left.