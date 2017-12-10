While he remains hospitalized in Pittsburgh, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to show gradual improvement from his back injury, people familiar with his condition told ESPN.

Doctors are controlling and limiting his movement as they wait for the swelling and bruising in his back to subside, sources said.

It is premature to say whether Shazier will play football again, but the focus right now is not on his football career but on trying to facilitate his recovery.

Editor's Picks Heart and sole: AB to feature Shazier on cleats Wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of 15 Steelers players who will wear custom cleats featuring injured teammate Ryan Shazier during warm-ups for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday after suffering a severe injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He spent Monday and Tuesday night at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being transferred to a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center facility.

The Steelers have not updated his status since Thursday's surgery announcement, but his season is over and the team is concerned solely about his short- and long-term health.

Since he returned to Pittsburgh, Shazier has received visits from Steelers owner Art Rooney and multiple teammates, sources said. Shazier's family also is in the Pittsburgh looking after him.

The injury has weighed heavily on the minds of his teammates, organization and city. For Sunday night's game against Baltimore Ravens, at least 15 players will be wearing cleats honoring Shazier and his expression, "Shalieve."

Corey Pane, a Hartford, Connecticut-based artist who paints cleats, reached out to Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree shortly after Shazier suffered the injury.

"I just wanted to do something for Shazier to show him some support and send some good energy his way," Pane said this weekend.

Pane painted cleats for Steelers players who made the request. Antonio Brown, Stephon Tuitt, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Dupree said they plan to honor Shazier with cleats that bear his name or likeness.