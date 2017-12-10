The Cleveland Browns hired new general manager John Dorsey before the New York Giants could even get a chance to interview him, league sources told ESPN.

Dorsey was scheduled to fly to New York this week to interview with the Giants on Tuesday, sources said. The Browns were aware of the Giants' interest, and it contributed to them acting when they did Thursday, firing executive vice president Sashi Brown and hiring Dorsey to a four-year contract on the same day.

Dorsey was in the running for the Giants' general manager job, which the team would like to fill before it hires a head coach. With Dorsey out, former Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman is a leading candidate to become the Giants' next general manager, sources said.

Gettleman was the Giants' pro personnel director from 1999 to 2012, when he left to become the Panthers' general manager. The Panthers fired him on the eve of training camp in July.

The Giants still think highly of Gettleman. Many around the league believe he is the favorite to land the job, but the Giants would like to speak with others, as their scheduled interview with Dorsey indicated.