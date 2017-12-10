Damien Woody and Herm Edwards discuss whether the Bills can get a win if quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out. (0:55)

Rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman will start for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor, the team announced.

Taylor is inactive for the game. He had been listed as questionable with a bruised patellar tendon in his left knee and was considered a game-time decision by Bills coach Sean McDermott.

Joe Webb will back up Peterman at quarterback.

The Bills are 6-6 and contending for an AFC wild-card berth entering Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor was injured on Buffalo's first play from scrimmage in last Sunday's 23-3 loss to the New England Patriots when he was sacked while scrambling toward the sideline. Taylor remained in the game until early in the fourth quarter, when he was carted off. In his place, Peterman completed 6 of 15 passes for 50 yards.

The Bills benched Taylor before their Nov. 19 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in favor of Peterman, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017. Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half against the Chargers before being replaced by Taylor, who reclaimed the starting job the following week.