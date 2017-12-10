Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is doubtful for Sunday's showdown against the Los Angeles Rams due to a concussion suffered last weekend, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It would mark a significant loss for an Eagles team that carries a 10-2 record into Los Angeles for a 4:25 p.m. ET clash with the 9-3 Rams.

Ertz exited last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a head injury.

He remained on the ground and appeared dazed following a third-quarter hit over the middle by safety Bradley McDougald. Ertz walked off under his own power but was taken to the trainers tent to be tested for a concussion before heading to the locker room. He did not return.

While he was OK'd to practice Thursday, he has yet to clear the concussion protocol, according to the Eagles.

Ertz, who leads the resurgent Eagles in receptions (57) to go with seven touchdowns and 663 yards, is officially questionable on the injury report.