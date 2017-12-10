CHARLOTTE - The Vikings offensive line will be down two starters against the Panthers as Minnesota looks to clinch a playoff spot in Week 14.

Rookie center Pat Elflein was scratched from the lineup on Sunday morning after being listed as questionable on the final injury report. Elflein, who has started every game this season, is battling a shoulder injury that limited him in practice throughout the week.

Minnesota will also be without starting right tackle Mike Remmers for a fifth straight game. Remmers went down with a concussion against Cleveland and was in league protocol until Week 12. He then sustained a lower back injury during the week of practice for Atlanta and has not practiced since Nov. 29.

Nick Easton, who competed with Elflein at center throughout training camp, will slide over from his spot at left guard to fill in for the injured rookie. Easton last started at center against Chicago in Week 17 last season.

Reserve lineman Jeremiah Sirles is slated to start at left guard while Rashod Hill will start again at right tackle in place of Remmers.

The Vikings will also be without tight end David Morgan, who is still in the concussion protocol after getting injured on Minnesota's first drive in Atlanta.