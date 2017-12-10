Biggest NFL injuries of Week 14

Matthew Berry breaks down positive and negative fantasy storylines from the Falcons' victory over the Saints on Thursday night. (2:37)

Here are the most significant NFL injuries in Week 14:

Mario Edwards Jr., DE, Oakland Raiders: Edwards was shaken up during the first quarter against the Chiefs, and went back to the locker room with Oakland medical personnel for further evaluation. He was declared questionable to return due to an ankle injury.

Thursday

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: New Orleans lost half of its dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield when Kamara took a shot to the helmet and staggered off with a concussion during the first offensive possession against the Falcons. He missed the remainder of the game, and is in the concussion protocol, so his Week 15 status remains up in the air. Mark Ingram took over a greater share of the backfield duties with his teammate out of action.

Kenny Vaccaro, S, New Orleans Saints: Vaccaro exited Thursday's game against the Falcons, and did not return, due to a groin injury. His availability for Week 15 remains in question.

Senio Kelemete, OG, New Orleans Saints: A concussion sidelined Kelemete during Thursday's game, and he did not return. As he is in the concussion protocol, his status for Week 15 is unclear.