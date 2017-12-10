CLEVELAND -- Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon got back in the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2013.

Gordon caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from DeShone Kizer with 4:45 left in the first quarter to give the Cleveland Browns a 7-7 tie with Green Bay.

Gordon returned a week ago from a league suspension. Before last week's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers, Gordon had not played since Week 16 of the 2014 season.

It was Gordon's first touchdown reception since week 15 of the 2013 season. That score came on December 15, 2013, on a pass from then-quarterback Jason Campbell.

Gordon had 56 yards in the 84-yard touchdown drive Sunday. He caught Kizer's first throw for 38 yards on the Browns' first offensive play.

He caught four passes for 85 yards in Los Angeles. In the first drive, he had two catches for 56 yards and the touchdown.

Gordon's touchdown reception was just the third by a Browns receiver this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information; Kizer was just 1-for-10 with two interceptions throwing to wide receivers in the end zone prior to his touchdown pass to Gordon.