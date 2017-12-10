HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback Tom Savage remained on the ground with his hands twitching following a hit in the first half of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Savage was hit by 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil while throwing an incomplete pass on third down. He appeared to have troubling getting up and seemed dazed, and his hands were visibly shaking.

He was checked out in the medical tent for less than three minutes then returned to the game for one series and threw two incomplete passes. He went to the locker room with two minutes remaining in the half and was replaced by T.J. Yates.

After taking the hit, Savage spent time talking to the team's medical staff. Before the Texans' next offensive series, a team official held on to Savage's jersey and arm as he tried to go on to the field. Savage could be seen arguing with the team official before he was escorted to the locker room by the team's trainer.

The Texans have ruled Savage out with a concussion.

That Savage was allowed back on the field at all drew the ire of Chris Nowinski, the founding CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and co-director of Boston University's Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy.

Disgusted that the @HoustonTexans allowed Tom Savage to return to the game after 2 plays after showing these horrifying #concussion signs (is that a seizure?) after a head impact. I would not let my worst enemy go through the 2017 #NFL sideline concussion protocol... https://t.co/PeJr5ISAIJ — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 10, 2017

On his first series, Yates led the Texans on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, throwing a 7-yard pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.