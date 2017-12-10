TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after suffering a right shoulder/biceps injury.

McCoy left the game early in the second quarter and was visibly upset on the sideline, as tape and gloves were cut off of his hands. Teammates took turns consoling him and patting him on the back.

A five-time Pro Bowler, McCoy has a team-leading 5.0 sacks this year. His 22 quarterback hits this season are a career high.

The Bucs are already without backup three-technique Clinton McDonald due to a back injury.

McCoy's season ended prematurely in 2010 because of a torn left bicep. It happened again in 2011 when he tore his left bicep, undergoing surgery on both arms.