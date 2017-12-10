Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Malik McDowell was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct at an Atlanta-area nightclub early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

The Seahawks declined to comment on the incident prior to Sunday afternoon's game in Jacksonville. McDowell was the team's top draft pick in 2017 but has yet to play a down this season after he was involved in an ATV accident before training camp.

The incident, at the SL Lounge in Chamblee, Georgia, stemmed from McDowell's contention that he had paid $600 for bottles of alcohol and VIP seating, despite a friend telling him he had not yet paid, according to the incident report first reported by TMZ.

McDowell eventually was allowed to enter the club, but he then caused a disturbance by pouring bottles of liquor into an ice bucket. After being removed, McDowell got into a shouting match with police officers.

"I repeatedly had to give him instructions and at one point he threw himself down on the ground in a tantrum," one of the officers wrote in a copy of the report obtained by USA Today Sports. "He immediately accused me of stealing money from him, while I began to search his person, before placing him inside my vehicle, as we are trained to do. I tried to reason with him but to no avail."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called the injury that McDowell sustained in the ATV accident a severe concussion. McDowell has been on the non-football injury list.

Carroll had publicly held out some hope that McDowell could play at some point this season before saying late last month that it's likely not happening. Asked about the long-term outlook for McDowell, Carroll said he didn't know.

Chosen in the second round out of Michigan State, McDowell was expected to provide Seattle with interior pass-rush as a member of the Seahawks' defensive-line rotation. The Seahawks said their interest in trading for Sheldon Richardson began in earnest after McDowell's accident.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.