GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Larry Fitzgerald's climb up the NFL's all-time receiving yards list continued Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver passed longtime mentor and friend Randy Moss for third place on the list against the Tennessee Titans.

Fitzgerald entered the game needing 25 yards to match Moss' 15,292 career yards. He passed Moss in the third quarter on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

The next target for Fitzgerald will be Terrell Owens, who is second on the all-time list with 15,934 career receiving yards.

Jerry Rice is first with 22,895 yards.