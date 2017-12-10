ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to his head in the third quarter of Sunday's 13-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Peterman scrambled for a 2-yard gain and fell forward as he was hit by Colts linebacker Antonio Morrison. Peterman's teammates immediately called for trainers, who assisted Peterman to the medical tent on the sideline and, later, to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Nathan Peterman was helped to the sideline following a hit in the second half. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Peterman is a rookie fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh who made his second NFL start Sunday in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was inactive because of a bruised knee. Peterman completed five of 10 passes for 57 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to Kelvin Benjamin, in heavy snow at New Era Field.

Bills emergency quarterback Joe Webb, who has mostly played wide receiver and on special teams this season, replaced Peterman. Webb completed two of six passes for 35 yards and was intercepted late in the fourth quarter.

Editor's Picks LeSean McCoy all Bills need to survive instant classic in snow LeSean McCoy's 156 yards and three runs of at least 20 were the difference in a win over the Colts in a snowball fight for the ages.

Webb completed a 34-yard pass to wide receiver Deonte Thompson in overtime, which led to a 21-yard touchdown run by LeSean McCoy to win the game.

The Bills host the Miami Dolphins next Sunday, with their quarterback situation in flux.

"We'll see," Webb said after the game. "We'll see what's going on with Tyrod and Nate. I will always be ready if my number's called."

In addition to Peterman, Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin limped off the field in the fourth quarter after diving for an incomplete pass. Benjamin later returned to the game before again limping off after attempting to make another catch.

"I kind of just bent [my knee] back, aggravated it a little bit," he said. "We'll go check with the docs and see what's going on with it. I'm still walking, so that's a good sign."

Benjamin missed two games after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during a Nov. 19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.