New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, who played every offensive snap in the first 12 games, was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after breaking his left (non-throwing) hand in the third quarter.

The team said after the Jets' 23-0 loss that further tests will determine if he is out for the season.

McCown, 38, took a helmet to the hand while releasing a pass, and he was immediately taken to the locker room for X-rays.

Bryce Petty, who played two plays in the second quarter when McCown suffered an apparent back injury, replaced the Jets' starter for the rest of the game.

It was an awful day for McCown, who completed only six of 12 passes for 46 yards. He threw an interception and lost a fumble. He played in pain throughout the game, seemingly affected by the second-quarter injury.

McCown, who has battled numerous injuries in recent years, is having a career year for the Jets. He began the day with 18 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions and was supposed to start the remainder of the season, according to coach Todd Bowles.