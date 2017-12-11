LOS ANGELES -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz exited the game against the Los Angeles Rams late in the third quarter Sunday with a left knee injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

He came up limping after absorbing multiple hits on a touchdown run that was negated by a holding penalty.

Wentz stayed in the game for the remainder of the drive, which he capped with a fourth-down touchdown throw to Alshon Jeffery that gave the Eagles the lead.

Following the series, Wentz went to the trainers tent to be evaluated, and he was taken indoors a short time later.

Nick Foles immediately began practicing snaps with center Jason Kelce on the sideline in anticipation of going in.

Wentz had four touchdowns on the day. He passed Sonny Jurgensen for the most touchdowns in a single season (33) in franchise history, a record that had stood since 1961.