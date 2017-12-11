LOS ANGELES -- Kayvon Webster, one of the Los Angeles Rams' starting cornerbacks, exited Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles early because of an ankle injury.

Webster was carted off the field after appearing to hurt his right Achilles tendon on a noncontact play at the three-minute mark of the first quarter and was eventually ruled out. Webster, who plays opposite Trumaine Johnson on the outside, intercepted a Carson Wentz pass on the Eagles' first series, helping to set up a touchdown.

During the game, Webster sent out a tweet that seemed to indicate he was OK.

Through it all still thankful ! — kwebb (@kayvonwebster) December 10, 2017

With Webster out, the Rams have been using Nickell Robey-Coleman on the outside on base sets and utilizing Troy Hill for subpackages, which prompt Robey-Coleman to play the slot.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who has been among Rams' most valuable players this season, injured his right ankle at the nine-minute mark of the second quarter and sat out the remainder of the first half. But he returned in the second half.

Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree, who was questionable heading into this game with a hyperextended left elbow, briefly came out of the game in the second half and was spelled by Bryce Hager. But Ogletree returned, too.