As Quinton Jefferson is running off the field, objects are being thrown at him and he tries jumping into the stands to fight fans. (0:22)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson briefly attempted to climb the railings to confront a fan during an ugly ending to Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jefferson, a second-year player, was heading off the field after being ejected when it appeared that a fan threw something at him from the stands.

Jefferson and a fan dressed in Jaguars colors jawed at each other, then Jefferson started climbing up the railings before he was pulled off by sideline personnel.

"I'm not going to let somebody disrespect me, throw a beer on me," Jefferson said. "Just because I'm playing football, I'm still a human being. I'm still a man."

Editor's Picks Russell Wilson throws 3 INTs as Seahawks' momentum is halted in Jacksonville Just when things were looking up after they beat Philadelphia last week, this was a most dispiriting loss -- one that dropped them in the playoff hunt.

Seattle's McDowell arrested after club incident Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell, who hasn't played this season due to a concussion, was arrested early Sunday morning for disorderly conduct after an argument at a nightclub. 1 Related

Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson was ejected after the previous play as the two teams went at it while Jacksonville was running out the clock.

The ejections of Jefferson and Richardson brought the NFL's total to 15 in 2017, the highest total for a single season since at least 2001.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ran onto the field at one point and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Carroll said he came onto the field to protect his players and that he didn't mind the penalty knowing the game was already decided.

Information from ESPN's Kevin Seifert was used in this report.