JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson briefly attempted to climb the railings to confront a fan during an ugly ending to Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jefferson, a second-year player, was heading off the field after being ejected when it appeared that a fan threw something at him from the stands.
Jefferson and a fan dressed in Jaguars colors jawed at each other, then Jefferson started climbing up the railings before he was pulled off by sideline personnel.
"I'm not going to let somebody disrespect me, throw a beer on me," Jefferson said. "Just because I'm playing football, I'm still a human being. I'm still a man."
Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson was ejected after the previous play as the two teams went at it while Jacksonville was running out the clock.
The ejections of Jefferson and Richardson brought the NFL's total to 15 in 2017, the highest total for a single season since at least 2001.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ran onto the field at one point and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Carroll said he came onto the field to protect his players and that he didn't mind the penalty knowing the game was already decided.
