ESPN analyst Jim Trotter describes how the Steelers are keeping teammate Ryan Shazier in their thoughts ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Ravens. (0:51)

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers players and fans showcased an outpouring of support for injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on Sunday night at Heinz Field.

During pregame warm-ups for the matchup with the rival Ravens, dozens of Steelers wore black T-shirts featuring the No. 50 with a yellow circle around it.

Linebacker James Harrison stretched on the field with his shirt off, which was Shazier's famous pregame routine.

Shazier is still in a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday. Shazier was carted off the field after a collision with receiver Josh Malone in the first quarter of Monday night's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier, who is expected to stay at the hospital for an undisclosed period, has remained upbeat throughout the week, several Steelers have said.

Fifteen Steelers players wore customized Shazier cleats. Those players were Vince Williams, Sean Davis, Stephon Tuitt, Cam Heyward, Arthur Moats, Tyson Alualu, Mike Hilton, T.J. Watt, Javon Hargrave, William Gay, Bud Dupree, Robert Golden, Roosevelt Nix, Anthony Chickillo and Antonio Brown. Alualu posted on Instagram a photo of his cleats accompanied by a customized No. 50 Terrible Towel.

Fans added to the tribute with signs reading, "We Love You Ryan" and "Win one for Ryan!" and more.

ESPN's Jim Trotter reported pregame that the team would love to take a "Steelers Run the North" T-shirt to Shazier after a win over Baltimore, which would clinch the AFC North.