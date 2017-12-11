GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Marcus Mariota suffered a knee injury on the second drive of the game of the Tennessee Titans' 12-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The injury limited his mobility but he was able to finish the game.

It was another rough note in a rocky third season for Mariota. After the game, Mariota said he was fine and did not have a visible limp or wrapping on his knee.

Editor's Picks Marcus Mariota's disappointing season sinks further in eye-opening loss QB Marcus Mariota and the Titans' offense had another ugly day and this time their overachieving defense couldn't bail them out.

Mariota hurt his knee sliding during a read option run for a first down. His leg got caught awkwardly on the closing Cardinals defender. He went to the sideline to get checked out by trainers, but returned for the next series.

Mariota finished the day 15-of-29 for 159 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has a career-high 14 interceptions this season.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a back injury and did not return to Sunday's game. He will have a MRI on Monday. He called it tightness and a back spasm that began when he woke up Sunday morning. He does not believe it will be something that affects him long-term.