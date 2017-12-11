Ben Roethlisberger throws for 506 yards, with 213 yards going to Antonio Brown, while Le'Veon Bell scores three touchdowns in Pittsburgh's 39-38 victory over Baltimore. (2:02)

Ben Roethlisberger became the first quarterback in NFL history to have three games with at least 500 yards passing when he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Roethlisberger, who had been one of only two quarterbacks -- along with New Orleans' Drew Brees -- with two 500-yard games, finished with 506 yards and two touchdowns in the 39-38 victory.

Editor's Picks Steelers' furious rally wins AFC North, 9th straight behind Ben Roethlisberger's arm In an uncharacteristic track meet, the Steelers and Ravens went after each other all night, but Pittsburgh hit its stride in the fourth quarter to win.

Steelers dedicate win to injured LB Shazier Symbols of support for recovering Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier were in abundance Sunday at Heinz Field, including, among other things, dozens of players' T-shirts featuring the No. 50 with a yellow circle around it. 1 Related

"Hall of Famer, it's as simple as that, and we are lucky he is on our team," said Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.

Roethlisberger previously hit the 500-yard mark with 522 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-24 victory over Indianapolis in 2014 and 503 yards and three TDs in a 37-36 win over Green Bay in 2004.

Roethlisberger's career-high 44 completions (on 66 attempts) Sunday were the most in a game since New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe had 45 (on 70 attempts) in a 1994 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In leading Pittsburgh to Chris Boswell's game-winning field goal with 42 seconds left, Roethlisberger recorded his 39th game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most in the NFL since he began his career in 2004.

"He's a winner. He's going to find a way to win games," Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell said. "We were down 11 ... he put us in a position to win games. That's what you want in your quarterback. That's why I'm glad I play with him."

Roethlisberger recorded 228 yards in the fourth quarter alone, the second most of his career in the fourth quarter. Of those yards, 136 went to receiver Antonio Brown, who recorded his fourth straight 100-yard game.

Ben Roethlisberger last threw for over 500 yards in 2014 against Indianapolis. On Sunday against Baltimore, he became the only quarterback in NFL history with three such games. Joe Sargent/Getty Images

When asked by a reporter about continuing to throw to Brown against Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr, who's having a "pretty good year," Roethlisberger responded that he and Brown "[have] had a pretty good year, too."

"Our chemistry together is something pretty special," Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger also praised a bevy of supporting playmakers, including tight ends Jesse James (10 catches, 97 yards) and Vance McDonald (four catches, 52 yards) and slot receiver Eli Rogers (three catches, 33 yards).

Roethlisberger said his stats are secondary to simply trying to find a way to win.

"Whatever it takes to win a football game -- whether it's by 30 or 3," he said.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.