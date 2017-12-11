GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Cornerback Davon House could return to the Green Bay Packers before the season is over, despite the transverse process fracture in his back that he suffered during Sunday's victory at Cleveland.

A source told ESPN that House does not need surgery and could return "sooner rather than later."

The diagnosis of a fracture was first reported by the NFL Network.

House was a surprise starter Sunday after he was listed as doubtful because of a shoulder injury. He played 30 snaps before he was injured early in the fourth quarter. House slipped while in coverage against receiver Corey Coleman and was accidentally kicked by receiver Josh Gordon, who was running a crossing route.

House had to be carted off the field and appeared to be in considerable pain.

The Packers are dangerously thin at cornerback after losing top draft pick Kevin King for the season last week. King was placed on injured reserve and will undergo shoulder surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn labrum, an injury that dates to his college days at Washington and had been bothering him off and on since training camp this past summer.

Another one-time starting cornerback, Quinten Rollins, also is on injured reserve because of a torn Achilles.

Even with House, the Packers used safety Morgan Burnett as their slot cornerback in the nickel and dime packages and then played rookie Josh Jones in Burnett's spot. Jones had the interception in overtime that set up the game-winning touchdown.