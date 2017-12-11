With under a minute left in the game, the Jaguars and Seahawks get into a scuffle filled with ejections. (0:42)

No Seattle Seahawks players will be suspended for their actions at the end of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, although the NFL is still reviewing the melee under the standard process, a league official told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The episode occurred during a heated finish to the game, won by the Jaguars 30-24. It included fights on consecutive plays as Jacksonville was kneeling to run out the clock and Seattle's defensive linemen continued their rush at full strength.

Editor's Picks Seahawks DL Jefferson tries to confront fan Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson had to be pulled back while trying to confront a fan in the stands Sunday at the end of a loss in Jacksonville.

After the first play, Seahawks defensive Michael Bennett and Jaguars center Brandon Linder wrestled each other on the ground. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette shoved Bennett during the ensuing melee. Those two were also flagged for unnecessary roughness while Seattle's Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch.

Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was ejected on the next play. It isn't clear what Jefferson did to earn the ejection. Jefferson then briefly attempted to climb the railings to confront a fan after beer was thrown at him from the stands.

Jefferson was running off the field after being ejected when a drink was thrown at him from the stands. He turned back and began arguing with fans who were wearing clothes with Jaguars logos.

When more drinks were thrown at him, including one that nearly hit his head, Jefferson rushed toward the railing and began climbing it. A member of the Seahawks' equipment staff pulled him off. Several other Seahawks staffers escorted him into the tunnel.

The Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson tried to climb into the stands Sunday after beer and objects were thrown at him as he was leaving the field. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

"Folks in the stands was throwing beer and throwing soda, whatever. I mean, I don't know what I'm supposed to do," said Jefferson, a second-year player. "I'm a human just like anybody else. I'm a man just like the other man in the stands. I'm not going to let somebody disrespect me, throw a beer on me.

"Just because I'm playing football, I'm still a human being. I'm still a man. I'm out there playing a game, and at the end of the day, it's a game, and I'm a man. I'm not going to let somebody disrespect me like that."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ran all the way to the middle of the field after the second fight, which he said was to "make a statement to our guys so we didn't finish with any more garbage happening out there."

Carroll received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running onto the field. He said he realized the game was decided by that point.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.