GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a left knee sprain in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said the diagnosis is good news considering how it could have ended up when Mariota's knee got caught awkwardly while sliding into a Cardinals defender.

Mariota is expected to at least be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice in Arizona and he's on track to play Sunday at San Francisco.

The Titans also received good news on left tackle Taylor Lewan, who had a MRI Monday that revealed back spasms which would not lead to surgery or a long-term issue, Mularkey said. Lewan is also expected to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and play Sunday.

Mariota suffered his injury on the Titans' second offensive drive before being checked by trainers on the sidelines. He did not miss a snap and finished the game. Mularkey says the knee injury played a role in Mariota's poor performance and it went beyond the quarterback's lack of mobility after the hit.

"It limited us in our game plan more than you can imagine. I know it was on his mind," Mularkey said. "He missed some throws he usually doesn't miss."

The location of the injury is notable because Mariota still wears a brace on his left knee from a sprained MCL he suffered in his rookie season. Mularkey is hopeful this current injury won't affect Mariota's mobility moving forward.

Tennessee has many offensive issues to solve, but it can be thankful losing its quarterback and left tackle aren't among them.