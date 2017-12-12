Carson Wentz expressed confidence in Nick Foles on Monday night, saying in a video message that the quarterback will do an "amazing job" in place of him for the Philadelphia Eagles the rest of this season.

Wentz, who will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee Sunday, posted a video message on Twitter to address his injury.

Some quick thoughts for everyone. Can't thank my family, friends, teammates, and fans enough. Love y'all! #AO1 pic.twitter.com/vBwxG4So5N — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

"Obviously, it's been a rough day for me, personally, I'm not going to lie. I have a ton of faith in the Lord and in his plan but at the end of the day it's still been a tough one. And it will be tough on me for a little bit," he said.

He said he will rely on his faith and vowed that "this will not stop me going forward."

"I will come back stronger than ever, I will use this as motivation and then I will be attacking it, this whole process as I recover," he said.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East with their 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as Foles helped Philadelphia rally from a fourth-quarter deficit.

"(Clinching the NFC East was) Step 1 of our goals this season and we're just continuing on from there," he said.

Wentz said he will be with the team to support them the rest of the season.

"I have the utmost confidence in Nick and the coaching staff that they will step up. We have been plagued with injuries all year long. It's just been the next-man-up mentality and that's going to continue. That's just going to continue.

"Nick's going to do an amazing job and lead this team now and I'm going to be there to support in whatever way I can," he said.

Wentz said he was thankful for all the phone calls, texts, emails and tweets he has received since suffering his season-ending injury.

"It's so humbling to know how many people are praying for me and lifting me up and encouraging me. It means the world," he said.