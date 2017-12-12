The NFL Network has suspended analysts Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor after allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The trio of analysts, all former NFL players, were named in a lawsuit by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, who worked as a wardrobe stylist with the company from 2006 until her October 2016 dismissal.

Former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger and former NFL Network analyst Donovan McNabb are also named in the lawsuit. McNabb currently works for ESPN as a radio host.

An ESPN spokesman had no comment, saying the company had just learned of the allegations.

Weinberger, now president of The Ringer, has been placed on indefinite leave by the company.

In her lawsuit, Cantor said she received inappropriate and sexually explicit texts from each of Evans, McNabb, Taylor and Weinberger on separate occasions. Faulk, according to the lawsuit, fondled and groped Cantor and asked Cantor "deeply personal and invasive questions" about her sex life.

Cantor originally filed a wrongful termination case in October and on Monday filed a more detailed complaint.

"The supervisors knew about it, the supervisors observed it," Cantor's lawyer, Laura Horton, told the New York Times on Monday. "It was insidious in this particular environment."