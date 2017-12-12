Devin Hester, the all-time leader in combined kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns, announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday.

"I have good news and bad news," he said in a statement. "Good news: Commissioner Goodell, you can put the kickoff back at the 30. Bad news: Y'all will have to find a new favorite returner."

CURTAINS ✌🏾 Appreciate all of the love for all these years!!! Y'all made the ride incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/jkcVrRLcNI — Devin Hester (@D_Hest23) December 12, 2017

Hester, 35, finishes his career with 14 punt returns for touchdowns and five TDs on kickoff returns. He also had one touchdown return of a missed field goal. Considered the best return man in the NFL for many years, he made four Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro three times. The 14 punt-return TDs mark is also the best in NFL history.

He played for Baltimore and Seattle last season but hadn't played this year. He strongly hinted in January, after the Seahawks were eliminated from the postseason, that he had played his final NFL game.

As recently as 2014 with Atlanta he led the league with 1,128 kickoff return yards.

But Hester made his name with the Chicago Bears. The Miami product led the league in punt return yards and touchdowns (three) during his rookie season in 2006. He played eight years with the Bears.

"To all of the Bears fans, you brought me in and made a Florida boy feel at home in the Midwest from Day 1. I grew into a man, built a family, and became who I am today in the city of Chicago. I'll always remember the noise y'all made whenever I hit open turf at Soldier [Field] -- never heard anything quite like it.

"I'd also especially like to thank Coach Lovie Smith for taking a chance on me in the draft and getting this whole thing started."

Besides returning kicks and punts, Hester was a defensive back at Miami, but after his rookie year, the Bears used him as a receiver. In 2009, he made 57 catches for 757 yards and three TDs. He finished with 16 receiving touchdowns.

In his post, Hester also thanked all of the fans, coaches and teammates he had in Atlanta, Baltimore and Seattle ... and his family.

"Hopefully next time I see y'all it'll be in Canton," Hester concluded, acknowledging that he has a solid chance to make the Hall of Fame.