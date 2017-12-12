Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens has been cleared to resume football activities after suffering from post-concussion syndrome and wants to return in 2018, his agent said in a statement Tuesday.

Agent Fadde Mikhail said Cravens was treated by Dr. Michael Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Sport Medicine Concussion Program.

"Su'a has undergone targeted treatment and rehabilitation," Mikhail said in a statement. "He is now asymptomatic and cleared to return back to ALL THINGS FOOTBALL. Su'a is excited and looking forward to the 2018 NFL season and the many years to follow."

Su'a Cravens, a second-round pick in 2016, has 34 tackles in 11 games played. Just 22, he has reversed course after wanting to retire, is able to resume activities after suffering from post-concussion syndrome and hopes to play again in 2018. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire

The Redskins had placed Cravens on the exempt/left squad list on Sept. 3 after the second-year player said he wanted to retire. Cravens was dealing with family issues at the time.

On Sept. 18, they placed him on the reserve/left squad list, which meant he'd have to sit out the season.

The Redskins said in a statement Tuesday, "We are focused on the Arizona Cardinals. He is on reserve/left squad for the season."

In 2016, after suffering a concussion in Week 4 that caused him to miss two games, Cravens said in a social media video that he'd need to wear glasses.

"Due to my concussion, my eyes have lost the memory to keep track of moving object, so I have to wear these for the rest of my life," he said.

Cravens then missed the final three games of the season because of an elbow injury. At one point late in the year, he did not show up to the facility, leaving the Redskins to wonder about his whereabouts.

He participated in offseason and training camp practices until injuring his knee in the opening game of the 2017 preseason. He required arthroscopic surgery, and the Redskins thought he'd miss only two to three weeks.

Cravens remains under contract with the Redskins, but he could always request a trade if he does not want to return to Washington. The Redskins have had a hole at safety next to D.J. Swearinger, as rookie Montae Nicholson also has had multiple injuries.

The Redskins ended Cravens season with the reserve/left squad designation in part because they weren't sure they could trust him not to walk away again, sources said at the time. They also worried how the locker room would accept him after initially wanting to retire.

In late September, he gave away hundreds of jerseys with his No. 36 to fans outside a local mall. After that event, Cravens said, "Hopefully, around this time next year, I'll be back on that field."