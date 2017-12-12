ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson is in the league's concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following the team's 24-21 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Swanson finished Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and then entered the league's protocol. Coach Jim Caldwell said Swanson won't practice Tuesday.

Caldwell said it is hard for him to assess whether or not players are doing enough self-reporting when it comes to concussions.

"We've had a couple issues where symptoms showed up after the games and players came in and talked with doctors," Caldwell said. "I do think if they are feeling something, they'll let them know."

Swanson also suffered a concussion with delayed symptoms last season against New Orleans on Dec. 4, 2016. He appeared on the injury report days later with a concussion and didn't play again that season. Caldwell said team doctors will assess how careful to be with Swanson considering it is his second concussion in as many seasons.

He also said before the team puts pads on in training camp, they have a thorough discussion run by team doctors and medical personnel about concussions.

The Lions have had a few instances over the past few years where concussion symptoms have shown up in days after the game --- this is something that does happen -- and Caldwell believes that the league takes the players' safety seriously and it is addressed immediately.

"I think everything evolves. I do think that everything gets examined in that area constantly in our league," Caldwell said when asked if there should be a change in the league's protocol. "A lot of time and effort and money spent in terms of making sure that proper procedures are put in place. So I do think it's ever-evolving. But I also think it's a serious thing with our league as well and we want to make certain we keep pace with it."