The Pittsburgh Steelers officially ended Ryan Shazier's season Tuesday, but team president Art Rooney II said that the linebacker "will continue to be one of our team leaders."
Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery last week after suffering his injury making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4.
"Unfortunately Ryan will not be able to contribute on the field during the remainder of this season," Rooney said in a statement. "However, even off the field Ryan will continue to be one of our team leaders. We know his spirit and positive outlook will help him to continue in his recovery, as well as serve as an inspiration to our team."
The linebacker remains hospitalized in Pittsburgh but continues to show gradual improvement from his back injury, people familiar with his condition have told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Steelers dedicated Sunday's 39-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to Shazier and presented the game ball to him in his hospital bed via FaceTime.