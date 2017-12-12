Although nothing can undo the new contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is "looking forward" to discussing his resolution to put it on hold at the league's special meeting Wednesday.

"I'm not going to get into details," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. "But the resolution I put in is still in place. This is why we have the meetings. I am looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity. We will able to get some meaningful things done because of what we have been doing over the last few months."

The resolution will allow Jones to raise his concerns about the commissioner's authority pertaining to league discipline and other issues at the meeting, which will take place in Irving, Texas.

Goodell last week signed a five-year extension through 2023 that could be worth up to $200 million if all bonuses are approved and met, a source told ESPN.

Jones' proposal, on page 10 of the 32-page agenda for this week's league meeting, which was obtained by ESPN, was submitted on Dec. 1. It was titled Proposed Resolution 2017 G-7, by the Dallas Cowboys. In it, Jones argued for a six-month "moratorium on any and all actions taken pursuant" to Goodell's new contract, "specifically, that the Commissioner's extension is not finalized during such moratorium."

Jones asked for a vote on the resolution to be taken under secret ballot, which is normally reserved for only the most critical league matters. Pro Football Talk reported in November that Jones planned to introduce a secret-ballot measure.

Jones has spent the past few weeks trying to build support to delay or derail Goodell's contract.

Owners on Wednesday overwhelmingly supported Goodell's extension, which was authorized by the league's compensation committee, with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank serving as chairman.

Jones has been a vocal advocate of delaying Goodell's extension, complaining about the high price tag of the deal and his view that there has been a lack of transparency by Blank in negotiating it.

In early November, Jones hired famed attorney David Boies as a threat to sue the league if the compensation committee approved Goodell's extension, an extension that all owners, including Jones, authorized in May. No suit was ever brought.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham contributed to this report.