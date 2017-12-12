On the one-year anniversary of his arrest, Michael Floyd reflected on his ups and downs of the past 12 months and expressed gratitude that the Minnesota Vikings helped him turn his life around.

On Dec. 12, 2016, the former Cardinals wide receiver was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, when police found him asleep at the wheel of his Cadillac Escalade. He was taken into custody for driving under the influence and released by the Cardinals two days later. The Patriots then claimed Floyd off waivers on Dec. 15. He played in three games but was inactive for Super Bowl LI.

Floyd went back to Arizona in February to serve 24 days in jail after pleading guilty to an extreme DUI and was put on house arrest for a subsequent 96 days.

The Vikings signed the St. Paul native to a one-year deal in the offseason, taking a chance on the receiver.

Floyd's Instagram message read:

"On ‪December 12, 2016 I was arrested for the biggest mistake of my life. I lost my dream job and thought I ruined my career. Two days later I was blessed with a second chance from the New England Patriots. I gave the Patriots everything I had and was again blessed to be part of their Super Bowl team. From the highs of the Super Bowl, I traveled back to Arizona to serve out my jail sentence. After some really difficult times I was blessed again and the team I grew up rooting for decided to take a chance on me. I couldn't be more thankful to the Vikings and look forward to taking all of my experiences to help this team continue to be successful. Looking back on the past year I have experienced both the highest highs and the lowest lows. I would like to thank the Patriots and the Vikings for taking chances on me and for everyone else who has helped me over this past year. A year after making the biggest mistake of my life, I can honestly say, I'm a better person from it all and hope to continue to do and be better. #dontlosefaith #keeppushin"

Floyd was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Since his return in Week 5, the receiver had made nine catches for 78 yards.