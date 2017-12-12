Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage tweeted Monday that he's "doing fine" and defended Bill O'Brien, writing that "nobody cares more about his players than" the coach.

I appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers, I'm doing fine. Even though I cannot speak to media due to the protocol I will say this, nobody cares more about his players than OB. https://t.co/kdEg2n7ih5 — Tom Savage (@TomSavage03) December 11, 2017

The NFL and NFLPA announced Monday that they are investigating whether the league's concussion protocol was followed after Savage played one series after his hands appeared to be shaking involuntarily while he was on the ground following a massive hit by defensive end Elvis Dumervil.

Savage was later ruled out with a concussion.

Editor's Picks O'Brien: If I had seen video, Savage out Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that if he had seen the video of QB Tom Savage shaking after a hit, he wouldn't have let him play.

O'Brien reiterated Monday that he did not really see the hit quarterback Tom Savage took when it happened but said if he had seen the video -- he cannot see it on the sideline -- he "would have never let [him] back in the game."

O'Brien was criticized after his postgame news conference for deflecting blame for the fact Savage stayed in the game. On Monday, he defended his comments, saying he's "not passing the buck" for what occurred.

Texans quarterback Tom Savage's hands appeared to be shaking involuntarily after he took a hard hit from 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil on Sunday. AP Photo/The Galveston County Daily News

"At no point in time in my coaching career [has] there anything more important to me than the safety of our players," O'Brien said. "I love our players, and I care about them. And I cannot stand when players get injured.

"Anybody that's been on the sideline of a football game knows that from a coaching standpoint, you really can't see things like that, especially when the ball is in certain areas of the field."

Savage is still in the concussion protocol, and O'Brien said he expects T.J. Yates to start at quarterback on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.