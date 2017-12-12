FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots are close to an agreement on a two-year contract with free-agent wide receiver Kenny Britt, a league source tells ESPN.

Britt's agent wouldn't confirm the deal, but Britt -- who was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Friday and went unclaimed -- visited New England on Tuesday.

Kenny Britt had a career-high 68 receptions for 1,002 yards with the Rams in 2016. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old Britt, who played at Rutgers under Greg Schiano -- a close friend of Patriots coach Bill Belichick -- had 18 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Browns this year.

He had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans, who had selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2009 draft. Britt suffered a torn ACL early in 2011 and had made headlines with multiple off-field incidents that drew police attention.

He played for the Rams from 2014 to 2016, totaling a career-high 68 receptions for 1,002 yards in 2016.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Britt joins a wide receiver corps headlined by Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola, adding a taller, bigger target that is in contrast to the other players on the depth chart.

In 2014, the Patriots had hosted Britt on a free-agent visit, but owner Robert Kraft reportedly told the Boston Herald that because of off-field issues, "We won't be signing him. That won't happen."