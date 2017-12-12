After weeks of hoping tight end Jordan Reed could return from a hamstring injury, the Washington Redskins ended any suspense.

They placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, along with two other players: running back Byron Marshall and linebacker Chris Carter.

The Redskins now have 18 players on injured reserve, including 12 who were projected starters or key backups.

Jordan Reed's injury problems started with a toe fracture. He developed hip issues due to overcompensation and eventually the hamstring injury that landed him on IR. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Reed had missed the past six games and seven overall because of his hamstring. He last practiced on Nov. 9, when he suffered a setback. The Redskins had decided to stop him from running last week.

Reed's most frustrating season ends with just 27 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns. His loss was a big one for the passing attack, as Washington's coaches like to feature him; his quickness in and out of cuts creates difficult matchups for defenses.

Reed's issues stem from a toe fracture that might need surgery. It caused him to open training camp on the physically unable to perform list. When he returned, he needed special orthotics in his cleats, in addition to needing them to be wider.

But Reed overcompensated for his toe injury, leading to issues with his hip and eventually the hamstring. He has yet to play in all 16 games in a season and has missed 28 of a possible 80 games since entering the NFL.

Reed signed a five-year extension worth up to $50 million in the offseason.

The Redskins still have veterans Vernon Davis and Niles Paul and rookie Jeremy Sprinkle at tight end.