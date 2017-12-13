Bengals co-founder Pete Brown dead at age 74

Pete Brown, who co-founded the Cincinnati Bengals along with his brother Mike and father Paul died Tuesday at age 74.

Brown was the team's senior vice president for player personnel.

"Pete was the quiet one but his talent spoke volumes, said Mike Brown in a statement. "Pete was more prone to action than talk, and his contributions to the Bengals were significant. He was a fine scout and judge of prospects, a wonderful business partner and an even better brother and family member. Everyone who knew Pete cared about him and respected him. I feel his loss deeply.

The Bengals were the second professional team founded by Paul Brown. He organized the Cleveland Browns in the All-America Football Conference in 1946 and eventually they joined the NFL in 1950.

Mike Brown was forced out as head coach in Cleveland despite four championships in the AAFC and 3 more in the NFL.

Along with his sons they were awarded a franchise in the American Football League in 1967 and entered the NFL when the leagues merged in 1970.

During Pete Brown's time with the Bengals, the team appeared in two Super Bowls, losing both.

Funeral services will be private according to the team.