Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has cleared the concussion protocol and will practice Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said.

"He's good to go," Pederson said.

The Eagles (11-2) will play the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Ertz missed the Eagles' 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams with his concussion, an injury he sustained during a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. Trey Burton had his best game of the season in Ertz's absence, finishing with five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. Tight end Brent Celek also had a touchdown reception.

Ertz leads the Eagles with 57 receptions and is tied with wide receiver Nelson Agholor for second on the team with 663 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Alshon Jeffery leads the team in both those categories with 732 yards and eight touchdowns.