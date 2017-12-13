Jacksonville Jaguars leading tackler Telvin Smith has cleared the concussion protocol and was removed from the team's injury report after missing the past two games.

Smith was hurt in the Jaguars' 27-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.

Smith leads the Jaguars with 83 tackles this season. He also has three interceptions, one sack and has one forced fumble. He also has scored two defensive touchdowns.

The Jaguars, who boast the top scoring defense in the NFL this season (allowing 15.5 points per game) and are ranked second overall in total defense, lead the AFC South with a 9-4 record.

The Jaguars host the Houston Texans on Sunday.