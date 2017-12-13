JuJu Smith-Schuster explains that he will aim for the shoulder and lower in the future, but the suspension from his block on Vontaze Burfict won't stop him from playing physical. (0:34)

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster is back from his one-game suspension and ready to be the Pittsburgh Steelers' X-factor against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Even if that means more big hits.

"I'm not going to change my game," Smith-Schuster said.

The rookie receiver acknowledged he has to be more careful after his vicious Week 13 block resulted in a concussion for Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cost Smith-Schuster a game check.

Smith-Schuster said he regrets taunting Burfict by standing over him after he knocked him to the ground with an upper-body shot.

"That's not me," he said.

JuJu Smith-Schuster regrets standing over Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, but says "I am still playing physical" and "I'm not going to change my game."

Smith-Schuster didn't realize he had hit Burfict until he looked down.

'Oh wow, that's Burfict,'" Smith-Schuster said he thought to himself. "And I looked at him and, 'Oh damn.' That when I realized, 'Here we go.'"

But teammates and coaches have lauded the rookie's imposing blocking since Week 2, when he took Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith to the ground. Smith-Schuster appreciates that support and plans to give the Steelers what they want.

"I am still playing physical," Smith-Schuster said. "That is how I've always been, since I was a kid. Keep moving forward, I am still going to make those blocks. Yes, I am going to be more careful. I'm going to aim for the shoulder and lower, just be more protective of the game."

Smith-Schuster, who turned 21 last month, is one of the most colorful personalities in the Steelers' locker room, which he showed by tweeting a picture of himself wearing a Steelers helmet while watching the Steelers-Ravens game on television.

He said he took off the helmet only for bathroom breaks and commercials in order to "stay locked in."

Now, he's coming for teammate Antonio Brown, who yelled from his locker after the Bengals game that "Touchdown Brown" would cover his fine.

"He still owes me for my fine," said Smith-Schuster, who lost 1/17th of his $465,000 salary, or $27,352. "I'm going to try to get him [Wednesday]."

Smith-Schuster said he grew up watching Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Now, the Steelers' second-leading receiver with 585 yards plans to make plays against them.

"I'm so excited," Smith-Schuster said. "An honor, a blessing."