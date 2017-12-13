The Washington Redskins issued a statement Wednesday denouncing an internet hoax that said the team had changed its name to the Redhawks.

"This morning, the Redskins organization was made aware of fraudulent websites about our team name," the statement said. "The name of the team is the Washington Redskins and will remain that for the future."

According to the Washington Post, an alliance of American Indian activists posted internet pages disguised as news outlets saying the team had changed its name to the Redhawks.

Redskins senior vice president of communications, Tony Wyllie, told the Post that the matter was forwarded to the NFL.